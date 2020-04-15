Salman Khan To Launch His Own 'Being Salman Khan' YouTube Channel? Read Details Here

Several Bollywood celebrities have started their own YouTube channels. This mostly includes the young stars such as Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan. Now, reports are rife that Salman Khan might also start his own YouTube channel. Read to know more.

Also Read | Salman Khan Gives 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Kissing Scene A Coronavirus Twist

Salman Khan to start his YouTube channel

A source close to Salman Khan shared the information to a news portal. It states that Salman is very soon going to announce and start his own YouTube channel. It will be named Being Salman Khan, just like his other social media handles. The channel will be a platform where he will share moments from his personal life for his fans, which will only get them closer to him.

Also Read | Salman Khan Grooves With Father Salim Khan In Viral Throwback Video

Salman Khan is currently residing at his farmhouse in Panvel due to Coronavirus lockdown. The Dabangg star has been more active on the social media platforms post the quarantine. He has shared several videos from his stay at the farmhouse which includes painting, feeding his horse and also spreading awareness on COVID-19 and urging fans to stay at home. Take a look at his posts on Instagram.

Also Read | Know Why Salman Khan Prefers Living In Galaxy Apartments, Instead Of A Grand Bungalow

Salman Khan will next appear in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The film will be directed by Prabhu Deva and will be an action film. Salman will reportedly be seen playing an undercover cop.

Also Read | Salman Khan Deposits Money To 'Radhe' Crew Members' Accounts Amid COVID Outbreak?

The shooting of Radhe is currently on hold following the nationwide lockdown. As per reports, a major part of the film has been shot with just a few scenes and probably a song being left for filming. It is also speculated that if the situation does not get better, the film could be postponed from its Eid 2020 release. However, no official confirmation is made yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.