Salman Khan Grooves With Father Salim Khan In Viral Throwback Video

Salman Khan is currently spending this lockdown period at his farmhouse in Panvel. He is away from his father, Salim Khan for about three weeks, as he mentioned in a recent video. Now, an old video has resurfaced where Salman Khan and Salim Khan are dancing together. Read to know more.

Salman and Salim’s throwback dance video

Salman Khan and Salim Khan’s throwback video is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, the father-son duo can be seen grooving with each and Sohail Khan is looking at them. Mika Singh appears to be singing in the video. Salman is seen wearing full black attire, while Salim is wearing a black Nehru jacket. Check it out.

Father and Son ♥️ pic.twitter.com/KQNqxMHbyH — Ifty khan (@Iftykhan15) April 6, 2020

Salman Khan recently shared a video in which he mentions that he is afraid of the COVID-19 pandemic and there is no bravery in saying that they are not. The Sultan star was seen with Sohail’s son in the video. They mentioned that they have not met their father as they are in Mumbai. Salman advised fans to be at home .

Salman Khan has been urging fans to take precautions amid the COVID-19 crisis. He has shared several videos on the same. The Dabangg star also shared a video of himself painting while in quarantine.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The shoot of the movie was reportedly put on hold due to the current situation. However, despite the shoot being stalled, Salman deposited money into the film’s crews' accounts, as per reports.

