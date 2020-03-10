The Debate
Quirky Captions Used By Hina Khan That Could Be Ideal For Your Next Insta Post

Bollywood News

Hina Khan, popular for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is very active on social media. She often keeps posting quirky captions with her posts. Details

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hina Khan

Hina Khan stepped her foot in the Indian television industry with the much-loved daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since then, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience. Apart from being a well-known face in the acting industry, Hina Khan is also a social media sensation today. The actor is often spotted posting fun and quirky captions on her official Instagram handle. Read ahead to know more about her captions:

Also Read | When Hina Khan Recreated Lata Mangeshkar's 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' On Bigg Boss 11

Quirky captions from Hina Khan that could be best for your next photo

Hello Sunshine 🌞

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

 

Wearing one, to spread
#Smile

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

 

Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows.. First post of 2020 and I am in love with it.. #OurSweetConnection🌞 Coz She was made of sunlight
Plzzz Shine on me this year too like always 😊
Bismillah 🙏

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Also Read | Hina Khan Knows How To Rock Nude Lipstick Like True Fashionista, See Pics

Smelling the sea, Feeling the sky
@kurumba_maldives

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

 

She’s got that Girl Boss hustle #BossBabe 💪

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

 

Green Girl ☘️

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

 

It’s a Sunday! Clearing the rust of the whole week and Refuelling💪

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Also Read | Hina Khan's Much-loved Daily Soaps Like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' And More

On the work front

The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up later starred in Star Plus’s highest TRP rated show, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, as the antagonist. Hina left the show mid-way to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, alongside Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar. The movie hit theatres on February 7, 2020, and did average business at the box-office. 

Also Read | Hina Khan’s Pink Outfits From Her Wardrobe Are Unmissable, See Pics

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
