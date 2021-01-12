R Madhavan, Surveen Chawla Shooting For Netflix’s Hush-hush Project In Goa?

After impressing fans with his spectacular acting skills in a recently released film Maara, actor R Madhavan has reportedly started shooting for his next project opposite actress Surveen Chawla in Goa. According to Bollywood Hungama, Netflix India is going to start with a slew of new films that are expected to be shot over the next six months. The film starring the two versatile actors is titled Decouple.

R Madhavan, Surveen Chawla in next

As per the entertainment portal, the upcoming project Decoupled that will feature the two actors as a troubled couple, who are trying to get their broken relationship back on track. The film is being directed by debutant Hardik Shah. Surveen is set to make her comeback in films after a long hiatus of 5 years. She was last seen in the popular film Parched in 2015. Other than this, In 2018, she starred in a web series Haq Se. Soon after that, she took a break from work to focus on her marriage and motherhood.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan in a recent interview opened up about the reason that makes him say "yes" to a remake. In the interview, R Madhavan said that a film’s remake can be done in a hurry to gain profit from its popularity and he did not want to do that. The only reason that allows him to star in a remake is when the new film is paying “some kind of a homage to the original film”. The Tamil superstar recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video film, Maara. The film is a remake of Dulquer Salmaan’s hit Malayalam film, Charlie. In the interview, R Madhavan revealed the difficulties he faced while making the film. The film also marks Dhilip Kumar's directorial debut. Meanwhile, post completing the shooting the actor will start shooting for his next untitled film which will also star Aparshakti Khurana, Khushali Kumar, and Darshan Kumar. The film will be directed by Kookie Gulati. The entire team has already begun the shooting of the film recently.

