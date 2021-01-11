R Madhavan's 'Maara' Premieres, Actor Reveals The Reason He Chooses To Star In A Remake

R Madhavan in a recent interview opened up about the one reason that makes him say “yes” to a remake. The Tamil superstar recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video film, Maara. The film being a remake of Dulquer Salmaan’s hit Malayalam film, Charlie. In the interview, R Madhavan also revealed the difficulties he faced while making the film. Find out more details about R Madhavan’s latest film Maara below.

R Madhavan reveals why he chooses to star in remakes

R Madhavan is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. The actor has starred in several films over the years across various languages. Recently, he starred in the Amazon Prime Video film, Maara. Maara is a remake of Dulquer Salmaan’s 2015 hit film, Charlie. In Maara, R Madhavan stars alongside Shraddha Srinath. The film also marks Dhilip Kumar’s directorial debut.

In a recent interview, with Yahoo! Style, R Madhavan revealed the one reason that makes him want to be cast in a remake. In the interview, R Madhavan said that a film’s remake can be done in a hurry to gain profit from its popularity and he did not want to do that. The only reason that allows him to star in a remake is when the new film is paying “some kind of a homage to the original film”.

During the interview, R Madhavan also revealed the reason why the original Charlie film team chose to back out from Maara. Madhavan said that Dulquer Salmaan and the Charlie team shared a great “camaraderie”. The 3 Idiots actor felt like an outsider amongst the team and hence did not want to force himself in their set-up. Soon the film did not work out with the original team and producers, hence a completely new team was hired for the film.

While talking about his character in the film, R Madhavan said that “it was the toughest film” in his entire career. He revealed that he did not feel as nervous on set while shooting for Alaipayuthe or Rang De Basanti as compared to him shooting for Maara. He added that his character Maara is a “kind giving person” and somebody who redeems goodness in this era.

