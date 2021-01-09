From Yash's Wife To R. Madhavan, Top Regional Cinema Celebs Instagram Posts Of This Week!

The new year has brought a lot of hope and anticipation for cinema-goers and also their favourite celebs, as many films are lined up for digital and theatrical releases in 2021. In view of the first week of 2021, here are some of the top Instagram posts of your favourite regional cinema celebs, from actor Yash's wife celebrating his 35th birthday to R.Madhavan thanking actor Dulquer Salman for his praises on his upcoming film 'Maara'. Take a look at the posts here:

1. R.Madhavan thanks Dulquer Salmaan for voice-over 'poem' in 'Maara' (IG:@actormaddy)

R.Madhavan recently thanked actor Dulquer Salmaan for his voice-over 'poetry recitation' in the trailer for Madhavan's upcoming Tamil romantic film 'Maara' which released on January 8, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. He captioned the post, "Maara 2 trailer with DQ voice overTitle: Dulquer Salmaan Recites A Poetry Description: Adventure adds meaning to life, the quest to find happiness adds love to life. It's YOU who nurtures this journey... just like Maara who finds life in the smallest thing. Thank @dqsalmaan for this wonderful poetry. Meet #MaaraOnPrime on Jan 8, @primevideoin @shraddhasrinath @Sshivadaoffcl @dhilipgads @prateekchakravorty @shruti.nallappa @pramodfilms @thinkmusicofficial @thespcinema @apinternationalfilms @ghibranofficial".

2. Yash's wife Radhika Pandit celebrates his 35th birthday!

K.G.F Chapter 2 actor Yash's wife Radhika Pandit took to Instagram to celebrate her spouse's 35th birthday on January 8. The happy couple is seen gorging on a delicious cake as Yash himself is having a ball! Radhika captioned the celebratory post, "Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me.. then I realise its coz u let me have your share of cake too 😛Happy birthday my Bestie 😘 #radhikapandit #nimmaRP"

3. Selvaraghavan's countdown for newborn baby's arrival

Tamil film director and screenwriter Selvaraghavn shared an Instagram post featuring his wife Gitanjali Selvaraghavan smiling at the camera with her delightful baby bump!. He captioned the post, "Baby countdown... one day to go for us 4 to become 5! Excited and nervous. @gitanjaliselvaraghavan love you to bits my angel. You are my everything. 10 years later my heart still skips a beat every time I see you."

4. Allu Arjun celebrates 10 million followers on Instagram

Telugu film actor Allu Arjun recently took to Instagram to celebrate his 10 million followers milestone where he has thanked his audiences for their love and support. He captioned the post, "Thank You All for the Love. Thank you for being there as my strength. Truly touched and humbled by your blessings 🙏🏼"

5. Chiranjeevi shares 'temple town' set built for his film Acharya.

Actor Chiranjeevi shared a look of the 'temple town' set built for his upcoming Telugu action-drama film Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal. He captioned the post," #TempleTown Set from #Acharya. The amazing #TempleTown set built for #Acharya is a real piece of Art. Couldn't stop sharing it with you all."

Promo Pic Credit: R.Madhavan/Instagram, Radhika Pandit/Instagram,

