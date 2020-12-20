'Rendu' Marks R Madhavan And Reema Sen's Second Collaboration; Read Trivia

The Tamil film, Rendu, released in 2006, featured actor R. Madhavan in dual roles and also marked the debut of Anushka Shetty in the industry. The movie was also the second collaboration of R. Madhavan with Reema Sen. Read further to know more about this Sundar C. directed action-comedy of the year 2006.

Also Read: R. Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath's Next Film 'Maara' To Release Globally On January 8

Rendu Movie Trivia

As per IMDb trivia, Rendu marked the second collaboration of R. Madhavan and Reema Sen after the 2001 movie Minnale in which the two starred together. Minnale became a cult classic over the years, with massive praise directed towards the soundtrack and R Madhavan-Reema Sen's chemistry. It also led to a remake in Hindi, titled Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, starring R Madhavan and Dia Mirza in the lead roles.

became a cult classic over the years, with massive praise directed towards the soundtrack and R Madhavan-Reema Sen's chemistry. It also led to a remake in Hindi, titled Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, starring R Madhavan and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. Rendu also marked actor Anushka Shetty’s Tamil debut.

Also Read: R Madhavan Responds To A Fan Who Confessed She Had A Crush On Him Since Past 2 Decades

More about Rendu

Rendu was an action rom-com film directed by Sundar C with Kushboo bankrolling it under the production banner Avni Cinemax. Madhavan plays dual roles of Kannan and Shakthi, Reema Sen plays Velli and Anuskha Shetty portrays Jothi. The supporting cast of the movie includes Vadivelu, Santhanam and Bhagyaraj among others. Music of the film was composed by D.Imman while cinematography was done Prasad Murella and editing by Kasi Viswanathan.

The film’s principal photography took place in Chennai, while a short portion of flashback was shot at Karaikudi. A set that resembled Courtallem was erected by art director Jana at the Island Gardens of Chennai. The set used up as much as 20 truckloads of water for the sequence. The filming had begun in July 2006.

Back in 2006, Sundar C approached R. Madhavan and asked for the actor to give him 50 days from his schedule in order to produce a comedy entertainer, and the actor agreed to this. Madhavan had shot for this film alongside filming fro his role in Mani Ratnam’s 2007 movie Guru. The actor who played a dual role in the movie worked out to make one of his characters look more built than the other.

Hariraj made his comeback with the movie and portrayed the role of the move’s lead antagonist, Rakesh. He was seen in this movie after his debut project, the Rajnikanth starrer Valli released in 1993. The film was able to perform well at the box-office and has 4.8 out of 10 ratings on IMDb.

Also Read: R Madhavan Talks About Satisfying And Rewarding Experience From His Eco-friendly Project

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.