R Madhavan Had To Hide A Camera In His Bag For A Scene In 'Ramji Londonwaley'; Read Trivia

Directed by Sanjay Dayama, the film Ramji Londonwaley featured Madhavan and Samita Bangargi in the lead roles. The film released in 2005 was a remake of one R Madhavan's films, Nala Damayanthi. Several scenes from the film Ramji Londonwaley were shot in London and parts of the city. However, for one scene, the lead actor had to hide a camera in his bag. Read to know why.

While shooting for a few scenes in London for the film Ramji Londonwaley, the crew was not allowed to shoot for a scene in a train due to some reason. The director and the cameraman had to hide the camera in R Madhavan’s bag in such a way that no one could see it. R Madhavan also had to deliver a few dialogues in the train.

While he was delivering his dialogues on the train, people looked at him suspiciously. Some even thought of him as a mad man who was speaking to himself. The film was primarily shot in London. The film’s shooting occurred swiftly, with a particular set of 20 minutes being shot within six hours.

According to IMDb reports, the team found it difficult to shoot the train scene because of the 2004 Madrid Train Bombings. Ramji Londonwaley’s team found it difficult to gain permission to shoot the film at the airport too. Since the team could not shoot in Heathrow Airport and Gatwick Airport, they had to shoot some scenes in Leicester Airport.

The film followed the story of a cook from a small town who arrives in London only to find out that his employer is dead. He is further worried about the immigration issue and is forced to marry a woman named Sameera. The story of this film was narrated by Kamal Haasan while parts of the screenplay of this film were done by R Madhavan himself. The original Tamil film which starred R Madhavan in the lead role featured Geetu Mohandas and Shrutika playing supporting roles. The film garnered positive reviews from the audience and the critics.

