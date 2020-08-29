R Madhavan Has Appeared In These English-language Movies; See List

R Madhavan is one of the most prominent names in the Indian film industry. He has primarily worked in Hindi and Tamil films and has also appeared in a number of Telugu and Malayalam language movies. Besides Indian languages, R Madhavan also features in a few English-language films. Below is a list-

R Madhavan’s English films

Inferno

Image Source: A Still from Inferno

Inferno is a feature film directed by Fred Olen, released in 1997. The movie casts Don Wilson, Deepti Bhatnagar, and R Madhavan, along with Evan Lurie, Michael Cavanaugh, and Tané McClure in pivotal roles. Sean O’Bannon penned down the script. Madhavan as Ravi made his debut, as an important character, in the film. It shows an Interpol agent who travels in India on a revenge mission against the terrorist who killed his partner. The movie is also known as Operation Cobra.

Nothing but Life

R Madhavan appeared in Nothing But Life in 2004, a bilingual English and Malayalam movie. Directed by Rajiv Anchal, it is a comedy-drama film. Madhavan plays a stray boy, Roby Thomas, who has migrated to Las Vegas at a young age. He earns his living by working in a casino. Roby loses his mind when he misplaces his friend’s money which he got for safekeeping. The story is written by Bobby Nair. The film also cast Kaveri, Neha Pendse, Nassar, Sreenivasan, Babu Anthony, Madhupal, and Thampi Anthony. The project was released as Made in USA in Malayalam.

That Four-Letter Word

Aashil Nair, Cary Edwards, Praveen Bharatwaj, Sunil Vishnu, Usha Seetharam, and Paloma Rao star in That Four-Letter Words. It is a romantic film directed by Sudhish Kamath. It shows a love story and the maturing nature of four guys and two girls. R Madhavan made a cameo appearance in the movie. It was premiered at the Chennai International Film Festival on December 21, 2006. The story was penned by Murugan and Sudhish.

Night of the Living Dead: Darkest Dawn

Released in 2015, Night of the Living Dead: Darkest Dawn is an animated action horror film. Krisztian Majdik and Zebediah De Soto helmed the project. R Madhavan voiced Tom in the movie. The voice cast also features Tony Todd, Danielle Harris, Bill Moseley, Joseph Pilato, Sydney Tamiia Poiltier, Alona Tal, Sarah Habel, Tom Sizemore, Jesse Corti, and others. Written by De Soto and David R Schwartz, it re-tells the original Night of the Living Dead story in a contemporary setting.

