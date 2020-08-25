Did You Know R Madhavan Once Trained With British Army, Royal Navy & Royal Air Force?

R Madhavan started his acting career in 1997 with Sudhir Mishra's Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin. However, the actor rose to fame through Mani Ratnam's romantic film Alaipayuthey (2000) and in Bollywood, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001). R Madhavan's fans and followers are quite aware of his on-screen career, but, only a few know details about his military training background. The 3 Idiots actor trained with the British Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.

R Madhavan's trivia

Acting wasn't R Madhavan's first career choice. During his college days, he was actively involved in military training. At the age of 22, he was acknowledged as one of the leading NCC cadets in Maharashtra. This milestone commissioned him to make a trip with seven others as NCC cadets to England, during which he experienced training with the British Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force. Reportedly, R Madhavan was also considering joining the force. However, he missed the age cut-off by six months and was unable to join the program.

Post this, R Madhavan began his teaching career. He taught courses on public speaking and personality development skills in Kolhapur. During this period, he also received the Indian Championship for Public Speaking and then represented India at the Young Businessmen Conference in Tokyo, Japan, in 1992.

During an assignment in Mumbai, he tried his luck in modelling by creating a portfolio for an agency. Later in early 1996, Madhavan got roped in for advertisements, he worked on a sandalwood talc advertisement directed by Santosh Sivan, who later recommended him to Mani Ratnam to take part in a screen test for a role in Iruvar (1997).

What's next for R Madhavan?

On the work front, R Madhavan has not worked on big screens for almost two years now. However, for his upcoming, the actor has several films in his kitty. He has been roped in for flicks like Dahi Cheeni, Alibaug, Silence, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Amriki Pandit, Maara, Gramophone. R Madhavan will also be seen in a series 7th Sense. Reportedly, the series is an action thriller that will also feature Ameesha Patel.

