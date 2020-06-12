Newly-wed Mayuri Kyatari's Career Net Worth Comes As A Pleasant Surprise For Fans; Read

Mayuri Kyatari is a model turned actor in the Kannada industry. She began her career by playing a role in the Kannada soap opera titled, Ashwini Nakshatra. Her performance in Ashwini Nakshatra made her a household name in the Kannada entertainment industry. Here's a look at Mayuri Kyatari's net worth in 2020.

Mayuri Kyatari's net worth in 2020

As per a report of networthspedia.com, Mayuri Kyatari's net worth in 2020 is Rs 7 crore - Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). The actor, who is only five years old in the industry, has carved a niche for herself. Mayuri Kyantari's net worth is contributed to by her appearances in Kannada movies.

After the success of her Kannada soap opera Ashwini Nakshatra, Mayuri Kyatari was roped in for the 2015 film, Krishna Leela which was her debut movie. The film was a super success which also bagged her nominations at award events. Ever since then, she has not looked back. After Krishna Leela, she starred in the 2016 film, Ishtakamya and another flick titled Nataraja Service. In Nataraja Service, Mayuri features opposite Sharan.

In 2017, Mayuri Kyatari was roped in for another Kannada action gangster drama titled Kariya 2. Directed by Prabhu Srinivas, the movie was well-received by the audience. In 2018, she appeared as a special appearance for the movie titled Raambo 2 and was also a part of the movie, Johnny Johnny Yes Papa. Mayuri did a surprise appearance in the film along with Achyuth Kumar, Sadhu Kokila among others. After that, Mayuri Kyatari's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge after she came back as the lead actor in 8MM Bullet, opposite Vasishta N. Simha.

Mayuri Kyatari's recent outings in the Kannada film industry like Rustum and Nanna Prakara also saw a great response from fans. Mayuri's very recent flick, Mounam, which released on February 21, 2020, got pouring love from the audience and critics alike. According to the IMDb rating, the movie has a 9.0 pointer.

Mayuri Kyatari's wedding

Mayuri Kyatari's wedding has got the internet blazing as pictures from the affair with her childhood love Arun, amid the lockdown, have gone massively viral. She got married in presence of the duo's family members at Sri Thirumalagiri Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. The 25-year-old announced the big news by sharing a video of the festivities on her social media account. Take a look.

