R Madhavan Pens Note On 10 Years Of 'Tanu Weds Manu', Calls It 'awesome Piece Of History'

Aanand L Rai's super hit comedy family drama Tanu Weds Manu starring R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut clocked 10 years of its release on February 25. The film that was an unusual love story between Tanu and Manu has etched in the memory of every movie buff that showed the story of a rebellious girl who finally finds her soul mate. To commemorate the special day, actor R Madhavan who played the role of Manu in the film, penned a gratitude note for his fans. In the note, he thanked his fans and the entire team for making the film a superhit film.

R Madhavan celebrates 10 years of Tanu Weds Manu

Sharing the poster of the film featuring R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in their wedding attire while sitting on the stage, the Madhavan wrote, “@aanandlrai @KanganaTeam @vikramix @Viacom18Studios Thank YOU ALL SOO SOO MUCH for this awesome piece of history. Will cherish this for the rest of my life. #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu." Apart from the lead actor, director Aanand also took to social media to thank his fans for loving the film and giving him an identity. Calling himself 'Woh Tanu Weds Manu Wala director', he penned a heartwarming note that read, “Someone said so beautifully..."Nothing of me is original, I am the combined effort of everyone I have ever known" Thank you for giving me my identity Thank you for making me 'Woh Tanu weds Manu Wala Aanand Rai' Thank you."

@aanandlrai @KanganaTeam @vikramix @Viacom18Studios Thank YOU ALL SOO SOO MUCH for this awesome piece of history .. Will cherish this for the rest of my life . ❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏#10yearsoftanuwedsmanu. pic.twitter.com/7DDRMvtfkH — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 25, 2021

The story of the film revolves around Tanu (Kangana) a bold girl who lives in Kanpur with her parents who wants her to get married. Taking a step ahead, her parents fix a meeting with NRI Doctor Manoj Kumar Sharma alias Manu. But Tanu is in love with someone else. The story then sees many highs and lows. In the end, Tanu realizes her love for Manu and they get married. Apart from the lead stars, the movie also features Jimmy Shergill, Swara Bhasker, Deepak Dobriyal, and Eijaz Khan, among others, in pivotal roles. After witnessing a successful first instalment, the makers had also released the sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns that was also a commercial hit among the moviegoers.

