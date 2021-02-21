5 R Madhavan Movies That Have Been Deemed 'underrated Gems'; View List

Maara star R Madhavan has established himself as one of the most bankable actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The Tanu Weds Manu actor has shown his versatility by starring in films like the Aanand L Rai directorial, Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots and the cult classic, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, amongst others. However, there were certain films which, although were praised by the critics and a small section of the audience for its plotline and performances, did not exactly go on to become box office successes. This article is about those R Madhavan's movies that are considered to be underrated gems by the fans of the actor and critics alike.

1) Vikram Vedha

The Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati-starrer Vikram Vedha touched upon themes such as the impact of influence and ghosts of the past. The feature presentation is one of the highest-rated R Madhavan's films, with an IMDb rating of 8.4. Vikram Vedha, after all the costs involved for its making, only proved to be a moderate success. The film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

2) Nishabdham

This film, along with Madhavan, stars the likes of Anushka Shetty and Hollywood star Michael Madsen of Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction fame. Despite its shortcomings, the film has been hailed as a bold attempt for its multi-layered plot and performances by Anushka as well as its leading man. Due to its shortfalls, the supernatural horror film has received a below-average rating. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Yavarum Nalam (Or 13B)

This horror film, due to its dark noir colour tones and Indie film-esque treatment failed to appeal to the masses, as per many sources. But, to this day, the critics claim that it has a gripping and compelling storyline and shows what a horror film can be. The film has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

4) Irudhi Suttru (Or Saala Khadoos)

This inspirational sports/drama film sees Madhavan in an avatar that he had never ever donned before. The film sees him trying to live his dream through his new-found protege, Madhi (Played by Ritika Singh in the film). The Sudha K Prasad directorial can be streamed on MXPlayer.

5) Minnale

Gautham Menon's 2001 film sees the actor play the archetypical lover boy up until a point in the film, but then it is revealed that he is indulging in romantic liaisons for his own material gains. The feature presentation, in spite of Madhavan's portrayal of an unpopular character, has been praised for the masterful crafting of its screenplay. The film can be streamed on YouTube.

