R Madhavan On Receiving His Doctorate: 'Please Stop Perceiving Actors As Idiots'

Madhavan Balaji Ranganathan, better known as R. Madhavan, opened up about the overwhelming emotions that he went through while receiving his doctorate, in an interview with SpotBoyE. He explained the struggles he faced as a hostelite in Kolhapur. Madhavan also expressed his regret for not having his wife, Sarita Birje and son Vedant with him at the convocation ceremony. In the interview, he also urged people to stop perceiving actors as 'idiots'.

Also Read | 'Humbled': R Madhavan Conferred Degree Of 'Doctor Of Letters'; Calls It 'a Responsibility'

On February 17, an excited Madhavan rushed to Kolhapur at the DY Patil Education Society to receive his doctorate as Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.). He was awarded the honour for his performance and contribution to the industry of arts and cinema. Cinema legends, Lata Mangeshkar and Kamal Haasan are among a few who have had the privilege of receiving a doctorate.

Speaking about people's perception of actors, Maddy stated, " I wish the image of showbiz personalities as intellectually challenged frivolous dimwits would end. To a large extent, we are ourselves responsible for not being taken seriously. Some of us constantly stress and project the glamorous side of our lives. As though being an actor is fun and games. In reality, there are so many actors and films that have influenced the lives of millions.

Also Read | R Madhavan Receives Honour For Contribution To Arts, Cinema

R Madhavan reminisced on his days as a hostel student when he was being showered with compliments during his felicitation. He recalled how he had to do everything for himself n the hostel unlike his days in Canada where he used to "live life like a king." He called the experience "an essential self-actualization to his growth."

He gave the example of Sonu Sood as an actor who's doing good for society. He called Sonu's work "Awesome." He also referenced his films Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots as examples of the change in people's perspective towards life. For upcoming R. Madhavan's movies, the Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actor stated that he will be directing and starring in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic based on the life of space scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Also Read | R Madhavan Accepts The Sweet Proposal From A Fan, Says 'thank You For The Love'

Also Read | Every Time R Madhavan Slayed It In The Salt And Pepper Look; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.