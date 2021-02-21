R Madhavan Opens Up About The 'scariest Thing He Has Ever Done'

Actor R Madhavan, who is known for his candour during interviews, recently opened up about the 'scariest thing' he has done in his life. During an interview with a well-known radio channel, the actor revealed quite a few details about his personal life, and netizens are loving it. Apart from the 'scariest thing', he talked about first crushes, embarrassing moments and a lot more. Take a look at his full interview below.

R Madhavan's Interview

In the interview, R Madhavan let his fans know that the 'scariest' thing he has ever done in his life is being inside the delivery room during the birth of his child. He shared that the respect he has for his wife 'increased 10 times' after watching her in the delivery room. He also urged other men to be there in the delivery room during the birth of their children.

While sharing a funny anecdote from the delivery room, the 3 Idiots fame said that the doctors thought he would faint watching his wife deliver. Being a fauji, he reassured the doctors saying he is not going to faint and even made a video of his son's birth. He shared that the whole experience was quite scary because he got to see his wife in a very 'vulnerable' state. He realized how delicate life can be and spent a lot of time being there for his wife after the birth.

While spilling a few personal details about his life, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor revealed his first crush and a lot more. He shared that his 4th standard maths teacher was his first crush and how she remained 'only in his dreams'. While speaking about the most embarrassing moment of his life, he said that he is quite unapologetic about what he does and does not get embarrassed easily.

R Madhavan's videos are always a delight for fans and this time was no different. Just like R Madhavan's movies, fans love watching his interviews and this one, in particular, was appreciated a lot. The video received approximately 4500 likes on YouTube and many fans left appreciative messages in the comment section. "Maddy is awesome. He was every 90's girls childhood crush (sic)", said a fan while another wrote, "How can someone be so amazing every time (sic)".

