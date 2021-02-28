R Madhavan Revealing His First Crush In This Throwback Video Will Leave Fans Gushing

In 2018, during a chat with RJ Malishka, R Madhavan revealed his very first crush. Maddy gushed over the details and explained the true meaning of a crush to the host. He revealed many other details including his experience in London with fans, his scariest moment in life and more on the show.

In conversation with RJ Malishka for 93.5 Red FM India, R Madhavan revealed that he had a major crush on his fourth standard Mathematics teacher. When the host asked Maddy what he did about his crush, he responded with the true meaning of a crush. He replied hilariously, "A 'crush' will always mean that a person's hopes would end with a tragedy, otherwise it would take the form of a relationship. You get crushed after that." When the host Malishka went on to ask Madhavan if he pursued his crush, Maddy's response was, "Only in my dreams." To his response, both Maddy and the RJ broke out in a fit of laughter.

Revealing one of his scariest moments in life, R Madhavan told Malishka about his experience witnessing his wife giving birth to their child. Maddy called it a moment where he gained a new level of respect for his wife and for both of his parents. He explained that the doctors were concerned about Madhavan's reaction to witnessing the childbirth up close. He said watching his wife in the vulnerable state while giving birth was "the scariest thing he has ever done."

While talking about a song that describes his life, R Madhavan referenced his song Zara Zara from his movie Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein. He shared an experience he had in a restaurant in London with his family. The restaurant's chefs and waiters who belonged to Bangladesh introduced themselves to the 3 Idiots star as his huge fans. The staff performed the song, Zara Zara in front of R Madhavan who found the gesture touching.

Take a look at R Madhavan's movies releasing in 2021:

On January 8, 2021, R. Madhavan starred in the Tamil film Maara. The movie which marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Dhilip Kumar also stars Shraddha Srinath in the lead role. Madhavan plays Maara an artist who has a very interesting backstory. Paaru (Shraddha Srinath) is a restoration architect who comes to a small village in Kerala and ends up renting Maara's house there. Paaru understands that Maara is the artist who has painted the walls of the village based on a fairytale that Paaru learned as a child, she then sets off on a mission to find Maara.

During an interview with SpotBoyE after receiving his doctorate as Doctor of Letters, R Madhavan disclosed that he would be directing and starring in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic based on the life of space scientist Nambi Narayanan.

