R Madhavan's Romantic-comedy Movies With Kangana Ranaut & Other Actors

Actor R Madhavan is known to predominantly work in Tamil as well as Hindi films. The actor has won several awards for his performances in various movies. Out of all the films, the actor has been a part of, his films from the romantic comedy genre are most-loved by a set of audience. Here are some of his best rom-com films to watch:

Kangana Ranaut- Tanu Weds Manu

R Madhavan starred with Kangana Ranaut in the romantic comedy film Tanu Weds Manu and the sequel film Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Both the films were helmed by Anand L. Rai. The first film Tanu Weds Manu followed the story of an NRI who falls in love with a fun-loving girl Manu but helps her elope with her lover. But things turn around when she starts developing feelings for him too. The sequel of Tanu Weds Manu followed the story of their broken marriage and the events that take place during their time in separation.

Bipasha Basu- Jodi Breakers

R Madhavan starred with actor Bipasha Basu in the rom-com film Jodi Breakers. The film starring these two actors followed the story of two people who break marriages of couples who are caught in an unhappy marriage. However, things turn pretty ugly when they separate a couple who are happily married. The film received negative reviews from the critics and also turned out to be an average film at the box office.

Samita Bangargi - Ramji Londonwaley

Helmed by Sanjay Dayma, the film Ramji Londonwaley starred R Madhavan and Samita Bangargi in the lead roles. Ramji Londonwaley is a remake of R Madhavan's Tamil film Nala Damayanthi. R Madhavan played the role of a cook from a small town in the film. When the latter moves to London from a small village, he finds his employer dead and as the story progresses, certain circumstances lead him to marry a girl.

Trisha- Manmadan Ambu

Manmadan Ambu is a Tamil film starring Kamal Haasan, Madhavan, Trisha and Oviya in the lead roles. The film depicts the relationship between a husband and wife going through a rough patch. The husband suspects his wife to be unfaithful and hires a detective to find out the truth. Initially, the detective finds his wife faithful, but when the husband denies paying the detective, he cooks up stories to get paid.

Mamta Mohandas- Guru En Aalu

Starring R Madhavan and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles, the film Guru En Aalu is Tamil rom-com movie directed by Selva. The film is about a man who's dedicated to his work and loves a girl dearly. But when times come, he's so loyal to his boss that he gives up on his love for his boss.

