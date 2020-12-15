R. Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath's next film 'Maara' to release globally on January 8

Amazon Original Movie Maara featuring actor R. Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead is all set for a global premiere on January 8 on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from the main leads, the film also stars an ensemble star cast including Sshivada, Mouli, Alexander Babu, M.S.Bhaskar, Guru Somasundaram, Kishore, and Abirami in pivotal roles.

Maara premiere date out

Directed by Dhilip Kumar, and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, the romance musical will take fans on a beautiful journey with Paaru who sees a fairy tale she heard from a stranger as a child painted across the walls of a coastal town, she goes in search of the man who painted it—Maara.

Amazon Prime Videos shared a post on Twitter and wrote, “We are maddy in love with this fairy tale already! Meet #MaaraOnPrime, January 8, 2021!." Apart from sharing the release date, the makers also shared the intriguing poster of the film. In the poster, the two lead actors can be seen facing backward while looking at the screens. The film's music is composed by Ghibran, cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar and Dinesh Krishnan, and edited by Bhuvan Srinivasan.

Earlier, the actor who desired to play the role of Ratan Tata in hi biopic took to his Twitter handle to respond to a fan who asked whether he will play the lead in industrialist Ratan Tata's biopic. "Is this true that you are gonna play a lead role in Ratan Tata Biopic? If this happens it's gonna be a huge inspiration to many," the fan asked.

Madhavan refuted the claim and wrote, "Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed." [sic] Meanwhile, the actor is all set for his directorial debut in Bollywood with his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The highly-anticipated film is a biographical drama that is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the former aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely accused of espionage. Although the makers of the film have wrapped up the shoot of Rocketry, the film's release date has been kept under wraps.

