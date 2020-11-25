R Madhavan Cherishes His Travel Memories And Reveals 'respecting It Even More Now'; Watch

Breathe actor R Madhavan is reminiscing the good old travel days and recently shelled out major vacay goals on social media as he shared a throwback video of himself enjoy a nice ice skating session. Last year, in February, Madhavan had also shared a video of himself on Instagram from a snowy terrain of Georgia and revealed going location hunting with the makers for his upcoming film, titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Although in his latest video he hasn't revealed the location where he went for ice skating , there are high chances of it being either Georgia or Russia as he has been keeping busy with Rocketry's shoot last year.

Also Read | R Madhavan's 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' Was Promoted Like This Back In 2001; Read Trivia

R Madhavan shares 'blast from the past' and reveals 'respecting it more now'

Earlier today, i.e. November 25, 2020, R Madhavan took to his Instagram handle to share a 'This time that year' video to cherish his pre-Coronavirus pandemic memories. Sharing a video of himself flaunting his ice skating skills, the 3 Idiots actor expressed respecting the good old days even more now as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video shared by him, the 50-year-old smartly promoted the fifth episode of his web-show Breathe as he is heard saying, "Come breathe with me this Friday as episode five drops and it's a lovely time to breathe".

Now, as he posted the throwback video on his Instagram handle today, Madhavan captioned the post, "This time that year .. blast from the past.. .. Appreciate and respect it even more now (sic)".

Also Read | Did You Know Prithviraj Sukumaran And Kavya Madhavan Won Inter-school Debates; Read Trivia

Check out R Madhavan's Instagram post below:

Also Read | R Madhavan’s Awards And Nominations That The Actor Has Won Over The Years

However, this is not the first time R Madhavan's travel videos from the past have made it to his list of throwback posts on Instagram. He quite often shares his memories with fans on social media from back in the days by digging up his photo gallery. Meanwhile, the actor is all set for his directorial debut in Bollywood with his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The highly-anticipated film is a biographical drama which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the former aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely accused of espionage. Although the makers of the film have wrapped up the shoot of Rocketry, the film's release date has been kept under wraps. The upcoming film stars Madhavan in the titular role of Nambi Narayan and also includes Simran, Rajit Kapur, and Ravi Raghavendra in pivotal roles.

Also Read | R Madhavan's Popular Tamil Movies Remade In Bollywood; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.