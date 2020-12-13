R Madhavan Starrer 'Breathe' Took Inspiration From The Series 'Breaking Bad'?

A series featuring R Madhavan had taken inspiration from the American series Breaking Bad. The series featured a couple of scenes where hints from Breaking Bad can be spotted. The Amazon Prime Original series Breathe from 2018 was the series which took quite a bit of inspiration from the Bryan Cranston starrer Breaking Bad. Despite the narrative of the two series being quite different in nature, the series did have a few scenes where viewers were quick to spot the similarities.

R Madhavan's Breathe series took inspiration from Breaking Bad

According to IMDB reports, a number of scenes from the series were inspired by Breaking Bad. Among various scenes that featured throughout the run of the show, a particular scene got viewers discussing the similarities. In one episode, R Madhavan can be seen holding his phone while conversing with someone on the other line. During this time if one watches closely, they can easily notice the Walter White back cover on the phone. This scene was done intentionally to give viewers a hint of the similarities in the show. The director of the web series reproduced a few scenes from the hit show and thus gave an ode to the original creators of Breaking Bad. The series garnered tremendous appreciation worldwide and a number of celebrities have admitted to being a fan of the show. Thus Breathe 2018 saw a few scenes where the director reproduced scenes from Breaking Bad.

The series Breathe was a huge hit and went on to garner tremendous positive reviews from fans and critics alike. R Madhavan and Amit Sadh were praised for their work in the mind-bending series. The immense popularity of the show eventually led to the creators making another show with new faces. Thus in 2020 Breathe: Into The Shadows was released on the OTT platform. The show featured Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role alongside Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh. A total of 12 episodes were aired for the show and it met with a similar response with audiences and critics loving the show as much as the first one with R Madhavan.

