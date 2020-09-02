R Madhavan Starrer '7th Sense' Cast Members' Group Picture Before 'almost Showtime'

Tanuj Virwani recently took to Instagram to share a picture with the cast of 7th Sense. In the picture, he is seen posing alongside R. Madhavan and Ameesha Patel. The group picture also includes Sana Saeed, Elli AvrRam, Rohit Roy and Aashim Gulati. 7th Sense is reportedly a crime thriller based on a murder mystery.

He shared the picture with the caption, “It’s almost Showtime”. He also tagged all the 7th Sense movie cast members in the post. Fans in huge number praised the picture and also exclaimed that the cast looks promising and they look forward to watching the show. Take a look at the picture.

7th Sense movie cast travels to Dubai for the shoot

Earlier, Tanuj Virwani shard picture with the 7th Sense movie cast. The actor was accompanied by Elli AvrRam, Rohit Roy and Aashim Gulati. In the picture, they were all seated in a plane with face shields and masks as they posed for a picture. Tanuj Virwani was dressed up in black, twinning with Elli and Aashim while Rohit kept it casual with a white t-shirt.

Tanuj Virwani dropped insights about the commencement of the shooting for 7th Sense as he posted the picture with the caption, “Dubai here we come !!! @elliavrram @rohitroy500 @aashimgulati”. Fans in huge number praised Tanuj for the picture. Some users also went on to ask him whether he is flying to Dubai for Inside Edge 3. Take a look at this picture of the 7th Sense cast.

About 7th Sense

Reportedly, 7th Sense will be a crime thriller/murder mystery, which will be directed by Karan Darra and the story and screenplay are by Gibran Noorani. The thriller-mystery will feature Ameesha Patel, R.Madhavan, Prateik Babbar, Ronit Roy, Chunky Panday, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Dela Frooz and Manuj Sharma among other popular actors.

Reportedly, the shooting for season one and two would be completed in about 140 days with most of the action scenes happening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 7th Sense is produced by Gaurang Doshi under the patronage of Emirati businessman Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni.

