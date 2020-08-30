R Madhavan's Son And Pup Make An Abstract Painting That Will Catch Your Eye; See Pics

R Madhavan has never failed to win the hearts of the audience with his brilliant performance. The actor was last seen on the big-screen of Hindi cinema in 3 Idiots (2009). Madhavan was also seen playing the lead character in a web series, Breathe (2018) that was released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The actor is also a very active celebrity on social media. Having millions of followers on social media, R Madhavan never fails to bring a smile on the faces of his fans. Here’s a throwback to the time the actor shared a picture of how his son and dog made an abstract painting, that will melt your heart. Read ahead.

R Madhavan’s son and dog made an abstract painting

R Madhavan is one of the very active celebrities on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the eyes of the fans to watch. Here is a throwback to the time R Madhavan shared a picture of his son and dog as they made an abstract painting. The adorable picture displays his son and his dog sleeping together on the floor, hugging each other tightly. The actor captioned the picture, “When the son and dog make an abstract painting..”.

R Madhavan has often been spotted posting about or for his son. Recently, as his son, Vedaant turned 15 years old, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to wish his son on the occasion of his birthday. He shared a bunch of pictures, which he had put together to make a collage of many of their special moments shared together. R Madhavan has also added a family picture to the special birthday grid created by him for his son.

In the selfie clicked by the actor, his wife Sarita Birje, and his son Vedaant can be seen having a sweet family moment while they pose for the camera. The adorable pictures bring out the special bond that the family members share with each other. R Madhavan captioned the picture, “Happy birthday my boy. You overwhelm me. I wish I could be like you . â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜”.

