R Madhavan Chose To Be A Part Of THIS Film Over A Role In 'My Name Is Khan', Did You Know?

R Madhavan is one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema. Despite his limited media appearance, the actor never fails to keep his fans updated through his social media handles. R Madhavan is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, having worked in films across 7 different languages. The actor especially is remembered the most after his amazing performance in 3 idiots as the wildlife photographer Farhan Qureshi. After his performance, several people lauded him for his amazing portrayal of a character who is stuck in a different field opposed to the field he is really passionate about. However, R Madhavan chose the role of Farhan and had to turn down a role in My Name is Khan.

Also Read | Did You Know R Madhavan Once Trained With British Army, Royal Navy & Royal Air Force?

R Madhavan trivia: Did you know he was approached for My Name Is Khan?

Also Read | R Madhavan’s Movies That Have A Musical Score Composed By A.R. Rahman

According to Postoast, R Madhavan was in a fix after he was offered a role in My Name is Khan and 3 Idiots as well. The role of Jimmy Sheirgill as Zakir Khan, the brother of protagonist Rizwan Khan, was initially offered to R Madhavan. However, at the same time, R Madhavan was gearing up for 3 Idiots to play the role of Farhan Qureshi. Therefore, due to the clashing of dates between both the films, R Madhavan decided to hold on to 3 Idiots and thus declined the role of Zakir Khan in My Name is Khan. Jimmy Sheirgill eventually got the role and was loved for the character he played. Despite his appearance being limited in the film, Jimmy managed to create a lasting impact.

Also Read | R Madhavan Has Appeared In These English-language Movies; See List

Similarly, the role of R Madhavan as Farhan reached millions after the massive success of 3 idiots. Several students resonated with the character and expressed their love for R Madhavan for portraying the character of Farhan on screen. R Madhavan rose to tremendous popularity after the film and was even praised by critics for his work in the movie. Later on, R Madhavan went on to star in a number of films, making him a fan favourite actor for appearing in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Saala Khadoos, and so on. On the work front, R Madhavan will be seen next in the Ashwin Neal Mani directed film, Dahi Cheeni. The actor will be seen opposite Khushali Kumar in the upcoming film.

Also Read | R Madhavan's Son And Pup Make An Abstract Painting That Will Catch Your Eye; See Pics'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.