R Madhavan Tries Out Netflix's Sound In Hindi; Fans Say, 'best Taddd-umm Ever!'

R Madhavan posted a fun clip on social media for all his fans and followers and left them in splits with his comic timing and content. He shared a video clip on his Instagram handle in which he tried out Netflix's sound in Hindi in his own cute way. He even dropped in a question for all his fans to which many of them responded in the comment section.

R Madhavan goes Taddd-Ummm

R Madhavan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this video clip with all his fans in which he can be seen in a cool beard and moustache look with a snazzy pair of yellow sunglasses. He can also be seen wearing a black coloured t-shirt and stated in the video how he was thinking that he should try out Netflix’s sound 'Taddd-Ummm' and mentioned how he will try to say that in Hindi. He then tries it out by saying it in a different accent and the moment he says Taddd-Ummm, he himself cracks up and says how the way he said it was horrible. He also stated how one never know that it might work and later asked his fans if they liked it.

Also Read R Madhavan's Directorial Debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' To Release On This Date?

Also Read R Madhavan Revealing His First Crush In This Throwback Video Will Leave Fans Gushing

The actor mentioned in his caption how he was trying out Netflix’s sound and then added laughing emojis along with namaste symbols. R Madhavan’s Instagram post cracked up all his fans and they commented on how cute it was. Many of them even stated how can he be so cool while many others addressed him as ‘Thalaiva’. Many other fans took to R Madhavan’s Instagram post and added heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to depict how lovable he looked in his video clip. Several others kept praising his cuteness and even stated how everything he says sounds so amazing. Many of the fans dropped in numerous heart symbols in the comments to show how much they loved the actor while others mentioned how it was the best Tadd-umm they heard on Instagram. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to R Madhavan’s Instagram video clip.

Also Read R Madhavan Trivia: Lesser Known Facts About '3 Idiots' Actor

Also Read R Madhavan Reveals The One Song That Describes His Life, Shares Fun Incident Around It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.