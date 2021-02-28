R Madhavan Trivia: Lesser Known Facts About '3 Idiots' Actor

Indian actor R Madhavan, who predominantly appears in Tamil and Hindi language films, has won four Filmfare Awards South and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards in his illustrious career. R Madhavan's movies in Tamil cinema include some notable names like Alaipayuthey, Minnale, Dumm Dumm Dumm, Kannathil Muthamittal and many more. R Madhavan's movies in Bollywood also include some critically and commercially successful films like Rang De Basanti, Guru, 3 Idiots and more. However, there are a few lesser-known facts about the beloved actor that even fans of his movies are not fully aware of. Here are some of those facts -

R Madhavan's Trivia

Familial ties

R Madhavan comes from a simple middle-class family. The actor had no previous ties to Bollywood. In fact, Madhavan's father was a simple man who worked with Tata Steel while his mother Saroja was a bank manager. He also has a younger sister Devika, who is a software engineer and now lives in the UK.

Yuva

In 2004, Madhavan starred in the film Ayatha Ezhuthu which was the Tamil version of the film Yuva. According to businessupturn.com, the Tamil version of the film titled Ayatha Ezhuthu starring Madhavan was shot simultaneously with the Bollywood film Yuva.

A 'Pan-India appeal'

R Madhavan has been described as one of the few actors in India who was able to achieve that 'Pan-Indian appeal' by many fans. But why is that the case? That's because R Madhavan is one of the few actors who has appeared in films in no less than seven different languages.

Vegetarianism

Did you know that R Madhavan is a pure vegetarian? According to Bollywoodlife.com, the actor is a strict vegetarian, an avid animal lover and a supporter of PETA. In July 2006, Madhavan was voted the "cutest male vegetarian" by an online poll conducted by PETA. Madhavan often spends his spare time with his beloved dog.

The same role

Actor R Madhavan's rise to fame in Bollywood came after his film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein which over the years has become a cult classic. The film was directed by Gautham Menon and was a remake of the Tamil film Minnale. However, the Tamil film Minnale was Gautham Menon's own film, which was also his directional debut, and also starred actor Madhavan in the same role as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

The fateful encounter

According to idiva.com, after completing the degree, Madhavan went on to teach communication and public speaking at workshops around India. At the Maharashtra workshop, he encountered his wife Sarita Birje for the first time in 1991. Sarita was a former pupil; however, after the completion of her course, the two began dating. The couple tied the knot in 1999 after eight years of courtship.

A golfer

Madhavan had once played golf with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and director Mani Ratnam for a celebrity charity event in 2007. He won the qualification round of the Mumbai leg of the Mercedes Trophy Golf Meet. He even qualified for the National Finals, in 2017.

Film industry ties

R Madhavan might not have had any connections in the industry before he became an actor but over the years, the actor has formed many close friendships in the film industry. According to Pinkvilla, actor Suriya is Madhavan's best friend in the film industry. The actor also is close friends with actress Shilpa Shetty as evident via his Instagram handle. He is also close with director Mani Ratnam who gave him his first lead role in Tamil cinema which earned Madhavan a "Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South".

The first role ever

While many people know that Madhavan's acting career began with a TV serial, most believe it is the Banegi Apni Baat that brought about the likes of great actors like Irrfan Khan, Sadiya Siddiqui, Anita Kanwal, Rakhee Tandon and many more. However, Madhavan's first role ever was not as Ashley in Banegi Apni Baat. The actor first played a minor role of a crook in one of the episodes of a TV serial, Yule Love Story.

Video game characters

According to businessupturn.com, in 2006, a gaming company called Paradox Studios Limited launched two new games compatible with mobile phones with Madhavan as the lead character. The first of the two games, which was called Madhavan's MIG, featured the actor reprising his Rang De Basanti role, which was of an Indian Air Force pilot. In the other game, which was called Madhavan, the player had to help the actor get to the première of his latest movie evading the paparazzi.

