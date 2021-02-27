R Madhavan's Directorial Debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' To Release On This Date?

R Madhavan's Rocketry is an upcoming Indian biographical drama film, produced and directed by the actor himself in his directorial debut. It is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The upcoming movie will be released in several languages including Hindi, English, and Tamil and the Tamil version would be called Rocketry: Nambi Vilaivu. Here is everything you need to know about the biographical drama.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect release

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will see 3 Idiots actor R Madhavan donning the director's hat for the first time. While there is a lot of speculation around the release date of the biographical movie, a source close to the movie recently revealed when the R Madhavan starrer would hit screens. The story spans Nambi Narayanan's days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before exploring his work as a scientist and the false espionage charges placed upon him. Having begun pre-production works in early 2017, the teaser of the film was launched in October 2018.

According to a report by Techi Azi, a source close to the R Madhavan project stated that the makers are eyeing a release on April 30, 2021. The source further added that the film is ready and the team is currently working on the posters and trailer. He also stated that the film is made with a lot of love and dedication and is a story that needs to be told to the masses. The film was shot in multiple locations including parts of India, Georgia, Russia, France, and Serbia. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect cast includes Madhavan in the titular role of Nambi, Simran as Meena Nambi Narayanan, Rajit Kapur as Vikram Sarabhai, Ron Donachie as Col. Cleaver, Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Cleaver, Vincent Riotta as Luigi Crocco among others.

Recently, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor was conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur on Wednesday for his outstanding contribution to arts and cinema. The 50-year-old actor received the honour at the education society's ninth convocation ceremony. He has completed more than two decades in the film industry and started his career with Mani Ratnam's 2000 romantic Tamil film titled Alaipayuthey.

