R Madhavan Reveals The One Song That Describes His Life, Shares Fun Incident Around It

R Madhavan made his Bollywood debut with the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. It's been almost twenty years since the film's release and yet it continues to garner love from fans as well as the film's lead cast. Back in 2018, in a radio show, the actor shared a song that describes his life, which is also from the movie and a fun incident about it too. Read along to know more about the excerpts from the interview and other details about the actor’s life.

R Madhavan shares the song that describes his life

Ranganathan Madhavan, popularly known as R Madhavan and also, Maddy shared some fun details about his life in a radio show in 2018. The actor revealed the one song that describes his life, and it was not much of a surprise as the actor first mentioned Zara Zara, and then added to it the song Sacch Keh Raha Hai Deewana both from his debut Bollywood movie, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein aka RHTDM. The actor also added how he still thinks that Dia Mirza and he should do a movie together again.

Madhavan then shared an anecdote from the time when he was in London after the movie released and was dining at a restaurant. The staff of the hotel told him that they are big fans of the actor and Madhavan’s mother was elated to know that her son has fans even outside India. The staff then went on to perform the song Sacch Keh Raha Hai Deewana for the actor.

Madhavan further shared, that most of his movies become hits not while they are screening at theatres but later on, that is they become sleeper hits and RHTDM was also one of them. The actor shared how the London restaurant incident took place after 5 years of the movie release, but even 18 years later since the movie hit the screens, it gets the same amount of love and the songs are synonymous to the actor.

Apart from this, in the interview, the actor revealed his first crush which was his 4th-grade Maths teacher, his scariest moment was him accompanying his wife inside the OT as she delivered their son. The actor shared his favourite place to spend time is his own bedroom, in his own space surrounded by his family. The actor also revealed that his parents call him Balaji.

