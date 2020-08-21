R Madhavan's Sweet Birthday Post For Son Vedaant: 'I Wish I Could Be Like You'

Actor R Madhavan recently took to Instagram to wish his son Vedaant on the occasion of his 15th birthday. He put up a collage of their numerous memories together while wishing him through a short and heartfelt note. The post has been receiving a lot of compliments from fans as they are loving the adorable pictures while they also wish the young boy on his special day.

R Madhavan’s birthday wishes for son

Actor R Madhavan recently took to social media to wish his son Vedaant on his birthday. He posted a bunch of pictures, which had been put together to make a collage of their special moments together. In two of the pictures, Maddy is holding Vedaant in his arms as he is just a toddler. In two other clicks, Vedaant appears to be posing next to a swimming pool, with a bright smile across his face. There is also a picture of him holding up his medals as he is a national level swimming champion.

R Madhavan has also added a family picture to the birthday special grid created by him. In the selfie clicked by the actor, his wife Sarita Birje, and his son are having a sweet family moment while they pose for the camera. The adorable clicks bring out the special bond that family members share with each other.

In the caption for the post, R Madhavan has spoken about how proud he is of his son and his achievements. He has started off by wishing Vedaant a happy birthday while also giving away a few details about the love that he has for him. He has mentioned that the young boy overwhelms him in various ways. He has also mentioned that he would like to more like his son as he really looks up to him. Have a look at the heartfelt post here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people can be seen speaking highly of Vedaant and how talented he is. Actor Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have also wished him through the comments while complimenting R Madhavan and his wife’s parenting skills. Have a look at a few of the comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: R Madhavan Instagram

