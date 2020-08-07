R. Madhavan's Movies On Netflix: From '3 Idiots' To 'Tanu Weds Manu'

Actor R Madhavan is known to predominantly work in Tamil as well as Hindi films. The actor has won several accolades for his performances in various films and television shows. He has starred in films like 3 Idiots, Saala Khadoos, Alaipayuthey, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Minnale, Guru and more. Starred in many movies for over two decades, here are five Bollywood films of R. Madhavan that fans can watch on Netflix.

R.Madhavan's movies on Netflix

Guru

Released in 2007, the biographical drama revolves around a villager, Gurukant Desai, who arrives in 1958 in Bombay and rises from his streets to become Guru, Indian history's biggest tycoon. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhavan, and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles. The film received positive responses for the acting skills and storyline and also managed to do well at the box office.

Tanu weds Manu

Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the film Tanu Weds Manu revolves around a guy, Manu, who comes to India to find himself a bride and at first sight falls for Tanu but Tanu, a free-spirited girl has no plans to marry him. The film stars Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut, Jimmy Sheirgill, Deepak Dobriyal and Swara Bhaskar in crucial roles. The movie garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for the acting and storyline. The movie also managed to churn 56,41,35,000 at the box-office.

Rang De Basanti

Released in 2006, The film Rang De Basanti is the story of six young Indians who assist an English woman in filming a documentary about their past freedom fighters, and the events that lead them to relive the forgotten saga of freedom. The film stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Madhavan, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Alice Patten, Soha Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer below.

3 idiots

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film 3 idiots is a story that revolves around two friends who are looking for their long-lost friend. They then revisit their college days and remember their friend's memories which inspired them to think differently, even as the rest of the world called them "idiots." The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani. The movie was also listed in the Guinness World Records for the record of the highest box office grossing film for a Bollywood movie.

Mumbai Meri Jaan

Released in 2008, the film Mumbai Meri Jaan is a touching depiction of the 2006 Mumbai train bombings, follows the intertwined stories of many strangers. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, Madhavan and Soha Ali Khan in lead roles. The film received praise from fans and viewers for the storyline and acting skills.

