R Madhavan's '7th Sense' & Jimmy Shergill's 'Line Of Fire' To Start Shooting In UAE

Recently, a news portal published a report, which stated that producer Gaurang Doshi is planning to bring an ensemble of over 100 crew members for the filming of his star-studded magnum opus Hindi web-series 7th Sense and Line of Fire, featuring R Madhavan and Jimmy Sheirgill. The report also added that the upcoming web-series are being produced under the patronage of Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni, an Emirati businessman. Producer Gaurang Doshi also talked about the upcoming series in the report.

Gaurang Doshi shares details of upcoming series

Interestingly, Gaurang Doshi said that he is a believer in the motto that the show must go on, and instead of losing the spirit in this pandemic situation, one should become a pioneer. He further added that keeping true to this sentiment, his crew is the first team to begin shooting during the COVID pandemic. Elaborating about shooting the series, he said the UAE has a variety of locations and a perfect backdrop for the brilliant and mind-blowing show that the series promises to be.

He also expressed his gratitude towards Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni for the constant support, Dubai DFTC for organising permissions, and the UAE government for their help in granting special visas to the entire team and for arranging a chartered flight. As the conversation moved ahead, Doshi added that to bring such a big-ensemble under one roof in the current pandemic situation is creditable and he is grateful to all actors and crew for the support. He concluded saying that this shows the great spirit of the film industry and will help to boost it back in action

R Madhavan's 7th Sense

Reportedly, 7th Sense will be a crime thriller/murder mystery, which will be directed by Karan Darra and the story and screenplay are by Gibran Noorani. Along with R Madhavan, the thriller-mystery will also feature Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Dela Frooz and Manuj Sharma among other popular actors. Reportedly, shooting for season one and two would be completed in about 140 days with most of the action scenes happening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Jimmy Sheirgill's Line of Fire

On the other side, the prep for the espionage fast-paced action thriller, Line of Fire would also begin simultaneously. The web series will comprise of two seasons. Reportedly, the cast of the series will have Prakash Raj, Jimmy Shergill, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tanuj Virwani, Vijay Raaz, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kabir Singh, Sana Saeed, Manu Rishi and Tanvi Azmi. Shayak Roy will be seen donning the hat of the director.

