R Madhavan Has A Witty Response On 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein's' Sequel; Check Tweet

There were reports stating that a sequel to the much-loved film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is going to release in the near future. Recently, lead actor R Madhavan reacted to the rumours. The actor is quite active on social media and he quashed the rumours about the upcoming sequel. Take a look at what did the actor tweet addressing the rumours.

R Madhavan's reaction to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein's rumoured sequel

After getting to know about the rumours around Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein's sequel, R Madhavan said that he hopes that the news about the sequel is true. He clarified that he has no idea about Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein's sequel and he is just praying that someone has an age-appropriate script for him and Dia Mirza. With the tweet, the actor also shared a throwback photo featuring Dia alongside him.

Although R Madhavan felt it was important to let his fans know that the news about Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein's sequel is just a rumour and nothing else, the news has broken the hearts of many. Fans also reacted to R Madhavan's tweet and said that they want to see R Madhavan and Dia Mirza's on-screen chemistry once again.

# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. 🤞🤞🤞and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this 🙈🙈.. just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna अब madhav shastri बनना तो hathi को चड्डी पहनाने ke बराबर है🙈🙈😆। pic.twitter.com/dKYOMEcccA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 24, 2020

RHTDM 2 is in the final stage of development?

According to many reports, the news of the sequel is not fake and that the script of RHTDM's sequel is in the final stage of development. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein released on October 19, 2001, and it has been 19 years since the movie hit the silver screen. The plot of the movie was about Maddy and Reena's love story. The role of Maddy was played by R. Madhavan and Reena's role was played by Dia Mirza. The cast of the film also featured Anupam Kher, Vrajesh Hirjee, Tanaaz Currim, Saif Ali Khan and other actors.

The 2001 film was directed by Gautham Menon and bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani. The much-loved film was penned by Gautham Menon and Vipul D. Shah. The film received mixed reviews from the audience upon its release but has gone to become a cult film. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein gained 7.5 ratings out of 10 on IMDb.

