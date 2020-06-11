Learn Interesting Trivia About Brad Pitt Starrer 'The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button'

Brad Pitt is one of the most talked-about and loved celebs on this planet. The giant movie star has a massive fanbase across the globe. His admirers eagerly wait for his films throughout the year, but Brad Pitt is very picky when it comes to movie choices. In 2008, Brad Pitt played the male lead in David Fincher's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. His splendid performance in the film was highly lauded by the critics and viewers. This Brad Pitt movie revolved around an unusual story plot of a man who ages backwards. Talking about Brad Pitt's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, let's learn some exciting trivia about the film you had no idea about.

Interesting Trivia about Brad Pitt Starrer The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Bard Pitt was played the role of a man with a disease called Progeria in which he ages backwards. It took the One Upon A Time In Hollywood actor five hours every day to get his makeup on.

The David Fincher film opened to massive box-office opening in different countries. It was a blockbuster film which also became a milestone in Brad Pitt's acting career. The total box-office collection of this Brad movie was approximately $335.8 million whereas it was made on a budget of $167 million.

Brad Pitt's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button was nominated for a whopping 13 academy awards in different categories, and it won three awards in Best Art Direction, Best Makeup, and Best Visual Effects categories. The stellar actor was also nominated for the Best Actor in the leading role category but lost it to Sean Penn, the lead of the movie Milk. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button had the maximum number of nominations at the 81st Academy Awards ceremony.

Brad Pitt had worked with filmmaker David Fincher twice earlier in Se7en (1995) and Fight Club (1999) prior to The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

The movies showcase Brad Pitt's character in different years, namely 1918 and in 1925, 1936, 1941, 1945, 1954, 1962, 1964, 1968, 1970, 1981, 1991, 1997, 2002, 2003, and 2005.

The USP of this Brad Pitt starrer is its unusual story plot. The first time such a concept was used by a French author Pierre Daninos in 1947 in Les Carnets du bon Die which means ("Diary of God")

The role of celebrated Australian actor Cate Blanchett, who essayed the role of Daisy Fuller in the drama fantasy movie was originally offered to Rachel Weisz. But due to her dates issue, The Mummy actress could not do the film.

Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett had shared screen space prior to The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in Babel (2006). His chemistry with Daisy aka Cate in the Hollywood film was one of the major highlights in the movie.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button was originally planned to be released in May 2008, but it was pushed until December.

