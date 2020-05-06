Sharmila Tagore Recalls How Rishi Kapoor Took Away Her Attention From Saif In 'Hum Tum'

The deaths of popular actors, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan have been a tragic event in the Bollywood fraternity. The two have been one of the most loved celebrities who were known for their outstanding performances in their respective films. Social media has been dominated with posts that have been shared by the fans as a tribute to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. In the same context, Sharmila Tagore recently wrote a small message for the two. Read more to know what Sharmila Tagore had to say.

Also Read | After Kareena Kapoor, Is Mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore Joining Instagram Next?

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan 'worried' About Sharmila Tagore Amid Lockdown, Says Her Comments Are 'scary'

Sharmila Tagore on how Rishi Kapoor owned the performance in Hum Tum

Sharmila Tagore recently penned some words after the death of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. She pointed out the fact that Rishi Kapoor’s on-screen presence was extremely influential. She mentioned how Rishi took away all the limelight from her son, Saif Ali Khan in the film Hum Tum. She mentioned Rishi’s performance in the song, Me Shayar Toh Nahi and wrote, “despite myself, I felt my attention wavering from Saif to Rishi”. She also wrote a message on Irrfan Khan’s death. She concluded by saying that there wasn’t even an opportunity to say goodbye. She mentioned that the passing of Rishi and Irrfan and wrote that she cannot begin to contemplate the enormous void that these magnificent actors have left behind.

Also Read | Five Facts About Actor & Saif Ali Khan's Mother Sharmila Tagore That May Amaze You

Rishi Kapoor no more

A number of fans have taken to their social media after hearing the death of Rishi Kapoor. His family has released an official statement when the news hit the world. Here is the message that was released by Rishi Kapoor’s family after his death.

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Also Read | Shweta Basu On Recreating Sharmila Tagore's Look In 'Shukranu': 'It Was Exciting'

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Memorable Moments From 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic' That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.