'Radhe Shyam' Teaser: On Valentine's Day, Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Promise Dreamy Love Story

After keeping the fans on toes for quite a long time, makers of the highly-anticipated upcoming Telugu romantic drama Radhe Shyam released a teaser on Valentine’s Day. Making the day more special and memorable, makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer film shared a small glimpse from the film that showed the Baahubali actor as a man in love.

The teaser opens up with Prabhas’s character calling out to lead female actor, Pooja Hegde on a railway station. He can be seen looking for his lady love and saying, 'Sei Un Angelo? Devo Morire per incontrarti? (You are an angel? I have to die to meet you). Towards the end of the teaser, Pooja asks Prabhas if he thinks of himself as Romeo. He says he’s no Romeo to die for his love. Prabhas shared the teaser on Instagram and also unveiled the release date. The film is slated to hit the screens on July 30t 2021. While captioning the post, Prabhas wrote, “Celebrate the day of love with a Glimpse of #RadheShyam.. #ValentinesWithRS. Releasing in cinemas on 30th July 2021.”

The fans have been intrigued by the lines spoken by Prabhas and have started searching for the meaning. One of the users poured in his love for the actor and wrote, “Love u so much, darling.” Another user wrote, “Love it bangaram.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “it will kill all other records.” Another echoed similar sentiments and praised the actor’s looks in the film. “Thank you, Anna, nobody can ever match up to your level.”

According to various media reports, Prabhas is set to play the role of a palm reader whereas the Housefull 4 actress Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the role of a music teacher. Both the stars have teamed up for the first time in this Radhe Krishna Kumar directorial. Radhe Shyam went on the floors last January. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule and returned to India safely. The team recently resumed shooting in Hyderabad for the final schedule of the movie. Radhe Shyam.

Earlier, Prabhas had shared a new poster from the film while flaunting his looks. Clad in an orange t=shirt with striped black pants, the actor grabbed the eyeballs of his fans. Radhe Shyam's poster also gave viewers a glimpse of the time, where the movie is set. The other Radhe Shyam cast includes actors Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Bhagyashree. The film is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages. Apart from Radhe Shyam, actor Prabhas will also be seen in films Salaar and Adipurush. Prabhas' film Salaar is an action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.

