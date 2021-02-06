Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer 'Radhe Shyam' Pre-teaser Hits Internet: Watch

The makers of Prabhas' upcoming film, Radhe Shyam, released a pre-teaser of the multi-lingual romance, Radhe Shyam, on Saturday morning. Interestingly, the pre-teaser of Prabhas' most-awaited film captures the action star in an endearing avatar. Though the film will also feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the pre-teaser only featured Prabhas.

Radhe Shyam pre teaser

As the pre teaser opens, the screen reads, "You have known the man". Later, the snippet of Prabhas' entries in his previous releases Bahubali and Saaho is shown. The screen then goes on to read, "It's time to know his heart". As the 31-seconds-long pre teaser progresses further, Prabhas is seen taking a stroll on a lane while enjoying the mild snowfall.

While walking, Prabhas smiles away and blushes. Meanwhile, soft and slow music has been used as the background score. The pre teaser also unveiled that the Radhe Shyam teaser will be out on Valentine's Day, that is February 14. Scroll down to watch Radhe Shayam pre teaser.

Watch Radhe Shyam pre teaser:

Within a couple of hours, the pre-teaser video has bagged more than three-lakh views on the video-sharing platform; and is still counting. The video received a positive response as 47k people gave it a thumbs up. On the other hand, a handful of fans took to the comments section and showered love on Prabhas. A fan wrote, "Darling is back with his romantic soul" while another asserted, "Eagerly waiting for this movie". Meanwhile, another viewer added, "That music is enough to know that how the great will be album and movie".

Radhe Shyam cast & other details

The film, presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and jointly produced by UV Creations and T-Series, has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Jil fame Radhe Krishna Kumar has donned the hat of the director. The film is touted to be a love story set against the backdrop of Europe.

Along with Prabhas and Pooja, the ensemble star cast of the film will also have Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Though the film has been shot in two languages, it will also release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The shoot of the film wrapped in January 2021.

