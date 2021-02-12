Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam To Have 3 Music Composers On Board

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's new movie Radhe Shyam will have 3 music directors from across film industries working on the music. Prabhas made his acting debut with the Telugu drama film Eeswar, and later got his breakthrough with the romantic action film Varsham. Prabhas starred in the titular role in the epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning, which is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film to date and, later reprised his role in its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which is the second highest-grossing Indian film to date.

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas' new movie Radhe Shyam is an upcoming Indian romantic drama featuring actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The Radhe Shyam cast also includes Krishnam Raju as Paramahamsa, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharmaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages.

The director of Radhe Shyam, Radha Krishna Kumar, in a tweet welcomed 3 music directors on board. The makers have confirmed that the Hindi language version will have Mithoon composing two songs, while Manan Bhardwaj will compose one track. Kumaar and Manoj Munthasir will take up the role of lyricists. Radhe Shyam’s Telugu songs, on the other hand, will have Justin Prabhakar is the music director, while Krishna Kanth will pen down the lyrics. Take a look at the director's tweet below.

Radhe Shyam Release Date and More

While Pooja Hegde and Prabhas' new movie Radhe Shyam hasn't gotten a release date yet, director Radha Krishna Kumar in another tweet shared the release date of another teaser of the film which is set for February 14. The director shared the tweet for the release of the teaser with the caption, "Love is in the air! Get ready to get a glimpse of #RadheShyam on 14th Feb at 9.18 AM!". The film's lead actress Pooja Hegde also shared a post on her Instagram handle with the same caption. Take a look at the announcements below.

More about Radhe Shyam

The makers also released a teaser recently for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's new movie, Radhe Shyam. The teaser showed the actor walking in the snow during a slight snowfall, looking quite love-struck and happy. The film is a romantic drama set in 1970s Europe. The film has two different soundtracks for Hindi and Telugu versions. The makers have given a lot of information about the upcoming film; however, the Radhe Shyam release date still remains unconfirmed. The film is scheduled for a 2021 release. Take a look at the teaser below.

