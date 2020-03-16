The Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is all set to star in his next blockbuster film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman Khan's previous films, Dabangg 3 and Bharat, were both rather long and crossed the two-hour mark. However, according to the latest reports, it seems like Radhe will be much shorter than Salman Khan's previous works. In fact, if reports are to be believed, then Radhe might be Salman Khan's shortest film to date.

Radhe to be the shortest film of Salman Khan's career?

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 was nearly 2 hours and 30 minutes long, while Bharat was 2 hours and 35 minutes. Salman Khan's films usually cross the two-hour run time and most of his recent films have been rather long. However, according to the latest media reports, Salman Khan's upcoming film, Radhe, will be the shortest film of the superstar's career. The reports also claim that Salman Khan wants to keep the film short and action-packed so that the audience has a thrilling, high energy experience.

Radhe is slated to release on Eid of 2020 and is directed by the acclaimed director, Prabhudheva, who has worked with Salman Khan in multiple prior projects, including Dabangg 3 and Wanted. The film stars Disha Patani as the female lead. Alongside Salman and Disha, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Bharath, Gautam Gulati and Zarina Wahab in prominent roles.

Salman Khan will once again take on the role of a cop for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Disha Patani stated that she was ecstatic about working with Salman Khan once again. She also added that she loved the script for Radhe and felt like working with Salman Khan was a joy.

