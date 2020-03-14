Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Shoot Continues With WHO Safety Guidelines On Set

The world is struggling to fight the latest Coronavirus outbreak. Many industries are affected because of this pandemic. Bollywood industry is also adversely affected as films like Sooryavanshi and ’83 have postponed the release dates. However, superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani seem to be taking all the required care to stop Coronavirus. According to a media report, Salman Khan and Disha Patani are following all the safety measures given by WHO (World Health Organisation) on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as they continue the shoot. Coronavirus is declared as a pandemic by WHO due to which, many films have called off their shoots.

According to a report in a leading daily, Salman Khan and Disha Patani are going ahead with the shoot of their film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai amidst the global scare of Coronavirus. The shoot is taking place with all the crew and cast members in Mumbai. The report also stated that the crew are following all the WHO safety guidelines to keep COVID-19 at bay from the crew and the sets of their film. Talking about the film, the report further suggested that Salman Khan and Disha Patani are hoping to finish the shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai by the end of this month. The report in leading daily also said that safety guidelines, as issued by the WHO (World Health Organisation) will be followed on the film’s set.

Salman's advice

About Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The film features a powerful star cast of Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff apart from Salman and Disha. The film is being directed by Prabhudheva and is eyeing for Eid release i.e. on May 22, 2020.

