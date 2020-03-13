Randeep Hooda Reveals That Salman Khan Requested Him To Play The Villain In 'Radhe'; Read

While the anticipation for the Salman Khan starrer Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai is sky-rocketing, actor Randeep Hooda opened up about his role in the movie. The actor, in a recent interview, talked about the movie and gave some tidbits. He also shared his experience of working with Salman Khan.

Randeep Hooda on his role in Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai

Randeep Hooda, as per an article in a leading entertainment portal, talked about the Prabhu Deva directed movie in an interview with another daily. He claimed that he had turned down many negative roles before he was offered the one in Radhe. The actor revealed that he said yes to become the antagonist after Salman personally requested him to do so.

Talking about his role, the Highway actor shared about a stunt that he had to do in the movie. Showing his dedication for the role, the Laal Rang actor revealed that one actor had to jump on his back in a particular action stunt. Hooda gave 18 takes for this shot and also injured his knee in the process.

Randeep Hooda gushed about his relationship with Salman Khan. He said that he respects Salman as a person as well as an actor. Salman Khan has a certain way of working and Hooda claims that he is used to it after collaborating with him so many times.

He further said that he had chased Salman in Kick as a police officer and then also trained him in Sultan. In the end, Randeep claimed that he is testing Salman to see how much he has learnt from Randeep as his character in Radhe hunts for Hooda.

Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani alongside Randeep Hooda and Salman Khan. It will release on Eid 2020. The article claimed that the actors had begun their shooting in Mumbai. Salman, Randeep and Disha were also spotted in Goa, but reportedly, the international schedule is cancelled due to the Coronavirus scare.

Source: Randeep Hooda Instagram

