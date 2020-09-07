Radhika Apte's Birthday: Celebrities And Fans Of Actor Pour In Love And Wishes

Sacred Games actor Radhika Apte is celebrating her birthday today, on September 7. The versatile actor has turned 35 years old and many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to wish the actor on the occasion of her birthday. From Ayushmann Khurrana to Anushka Sharma, take a look at all the actors who wished Radhika on her special day.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Pic Credit: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to upload a unique picture of himself with Radhika Apte. Radhika could be seen in a pink saree with a short haircut and Ayushmann sported a gold and black suit in the post. He also added a quote in Hindi with birthday wishes for Radhika. Ayushmann added a song by Arijit Singh called Woh Ladki in his Instagram story.

Anushka Sharma

Pic Credit: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

Actor Anushka Sharma also wished Radhika on her birthday. She uploaded a graceful picture of the actor on her Instagram stories and added the words - ‘Happy Birthday Wishing You A Magical One’ with a shooting star emoji. Anushka also tagged Radhika in her post and presented the story in a modern format.

Gulshan Devaiah

Actor Gulshan Devaiah also wished the actor in a funny manner. He uploaded a picture of Radhika from her Netflix show - Sacred Games. Radhika looked angry in the post. Gulshan captioned the post - ‘Happy birthday Babu Rao !!@radhikaofficialHere’s a lovely picture of you having a casual chat with everybody’ (sic). Many fans thought this post was very funny and unique.

Twitter wishes Radhika on her day

Many other fans also took to Twitter to wish the actor her birthday. Many fans mentioned their favourite movie and the lines of the actor. Some also talked about their favourite roles of Radhika Apte. One fan wrote 'One of the underrated most talented actress in our flim industry.. Happy Birthday #RadhikaApte' (sic). Another mentioned - 'Wishing Bold and Beautiful Radhika Apte a very happy birthday!' (sic). Take a look at the tweets:

#HBT



One of the underrated most talented actress in our flim industry..

Happy Birthday #RadhikaApte â¤ pic.twitter.com/q4H4eLcE5j — Reds Soumya (@RedsSoumya) September 7, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Anushka Sharma (Tarun Vishwa) Instagram

