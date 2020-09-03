Radhika Apte On Her Choice Of Projects; Denies Selection On The Basis Of A Platform

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte recently spoke about her preferences while choosing a project. She revealed how it depended on the depth of her connection to the character as well as the storyline. Moreover, Radhika Apte denied opting for a project because of a platform. Here is everything you need to know about the actor and her preferences for selecting movies and series. Read on:

Radhika Apte on her choice of projects

Bollywood star Radhika Apte, who will next appear in A Call to Spy, talked about her process of choosing a project. Recently, the actor spoke about how her preference for opting for a project inclined towards the depth of her connection with the character and the storyline. Additionally, she refused the dependency of her choice of work on the platform.

On the other hand, Radhika Apte also expressed her liking towards theatre as well as cinema equally. She talked about their charm without comparing the different platforms. The Andhadhun actor applauded both theatre and cinema by saying that they have their own things to appreciate.

Also read: Kim Kardashian's Pet History; From Rocky The Boxer To White & Black Pomeranians

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Also read: Did You Know 'Do Anjaane' Was Amitabh Bachchan's First Film With Rekha? Read Trivia

Radhika Apte’s upcoming projects to look out for

On the work front, actor Radhika Apte has managed to keep the audience glued to the screens with her performance in numerous web series and Bollywood movies such as Shor in the City, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Andhadhun, Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Ghoul, and Stories by Rabindranath Tagore, to name a few.

Recently, the actor has grabbed attention with her appearance in the latest movie Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Shivani Raghuvanshi, among others, in pivotal roles. It garnered a positive response from the critics and the viewers alike.

After the success of the crime drama flick, Radhika Apte will mark her appearance in an international project, A Call to Spy. She will play the role of a real-life character, Noor Inayat Khan, who was a spy. Moreover, Apte made her directorial debut with The Sleepwalkers this year. It won The Best Midnight Short Award at Palms Spring International Short Fest, which took place online owing to the pandemic condition.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says "I Can’t Wait" As She Goes Wallpaper Shopping For Her New Space

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Inspired By Hrithik's 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' To Pursue Acting

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.