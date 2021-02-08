Radhika Apte Calls OTT 'most Convenient Platform', Says 'I Think It Has Worked Wonders'

Actress Radhika Apte who is receiving massive appreciation for the kind of roles and shows she does on the OTT platform recently shared her views on how the digital platform has taken over the entertainment industry. During her recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the Raat Akeli Hai actress shares that OTT platforms have become the most convenient medium for entertainment.

Radhika Apte on OTT platforms

Talking about the same, the actress who has created a mark with her amazing roles in the digital space shared that with content getting widespread on the OTT platform; it has worked wonders for the people. Radhika Apte, who is now back in Mumbai after her long stay in London because of the ongoing pandemic, also spoke about content becoming superior over the years and has become a healthy competition. Elucidating, she said that a lot of mainstream films are releasing on OTT platforms, which were originally high on content. She at last concluded and said that the viewers need to wait and see how well these OTT platforms evolve and generate a good market.

On the work front

Radhika Apte was last seen in the Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai. She played the character of Radha in the film and starred with actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi along with an ensemble cast. The film follows the story of a landlord who is murdered on his wedding day. The victim has a secretive family and the misfit cop's investigation gets complicated every passing day. She was also seen in the international film A Call To Spy. The film that has garnered immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike for her spectacular performance as Noor Inayat Khan has finally been released for the Indian fans. The historical drama was released in the month of November in the UK and the USA. The movie is well-received for its strong performance and timely themes. The plot of the movie revolves around unrecognized three female spies of Winston Churchill’s Special Operations Executive (SOE). The spies worked to undermine the Nazi regime in France.

