Radhika Apte 'can't Get Enough' Of Her Pet Dog; Says 'only Snoring I Fall In Love With'

On January 28, 2021, Radhika Apte took to her Instagram handle and shared a short video of her pet dog, expressing her love for animals. In the video, her pet can be seen snoring adorably. While sharing the video, Radhika revealed that she falls in love with ‘the only snoring’ over and over again. She said that she can’t get enough of her pet and that the latter is a piece of her heart. Take a look at Radhika Apte's Instagram post below.

Radhika Apte's dog is a 'piece of her heart'

In the short video, her pet dog can be seen sleeping adorably in her bed. In her caption, Radhika wrote, “The only snoring I fall in love with over and over again!! ‘#cantgetenoughofyou’, ‘#pieceofmyheart’” (sic) with a red heart. As soon as the video was uploaded, many of her fans were quick enough to like it and flooded the comments section with positivity.

Paula McGlynn and Mrinmayee Godbole dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, “Your heart is soooooo cute” with a dog emoticon and a red heart. Another one wrote, “So cute”. Several others dropped red hearts and several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Radhika Apte is an animal lover and this isn’t the first time that the Andhadhun actor has expressed her love for her pet dogs. The actor has two pet dogs and is known to dote on them. In her recent post, she uploaded yet another adorable picture of her pet who stuck her head in an orange and white cone. While sharing the picture, Radhika wrote, “S**T HAPPENS. ‘#onthepathtorecovery’, ‘#onwardsandupwards’, ‘#littlescratch’”.

Co-actor Rasika Dugal and Tillotama Shome commented, “Oh no” with upset face emoticons and a kissing face emoticon. A fan commented, “So cute” with a heart-eyed face emoticon, while another one wrote, “Get well soon” with a kissing face emoticon. A user commented, “Reminds me of my beagle”. Another one wrote, “Wish u a speedy recovery cutie” with a red heart.

Radhika Apte's movies

On her work front, Radhika was last seen in a Hollywood flick A Call to Spy as Noor Inayat Khan. The film received a positive response from the critics as well as the audience. She was also seen in Raat Akeli Hai as Radha, starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

