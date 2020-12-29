Radhika Apte's Shows For Which She Earned International Nominations; Check Out

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has received a nomination medal for the International Emmy Awards. The 35-year-old actor is popular for her roles in Badlapur, Hunterrr, Manjhi- The Mountain Man, Phobia, Parched and many more. The critically acclaimed actor began her acting career in the year 2005 with a brief role in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. She has created her niche in the industry with various feature films, short films and web television series.

Radhika has essayed roles across various genres, from sultry roles to dark thrillers, from comedy-drama to horror. Her performances are highly appreciated and also awarded at the same time. Here’s a list of her Netflix series for which she was nominated for international awards.

Radhika Apte's shows nominated for international awards

Lust Stories

Premiered in 2018, Lust Stories is an anthology film that consisted of short film segments which were directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. It is co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua. The anthology film features Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Akash Thosar in the essential roles. It is the second of the three anthology films by Karan, Dibakar, Zoya and Anurag, which is preceded by Bombay Talkies (2013) and Ghost Stories (2020). Lust Stories was nominated for two awards at the 47th International Emmy Awards- Best TV Movie and Best Actor for Radhika Apte.

Sacred Games

Sacred Games is a crime-thriller web TV series streaming on Netflix. It is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel with the same title. The web series is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. It features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi and Jeetendra Joshi in key roles.

The second season premiered in August 2019. Its season two was nominated for the Best Drama at the International Emmy Award last year. The series received positive reviews from the critics and was highly praised for the cast’s performances and its storyline. It is the only Indian web series that is featured in The New York Times list of The 30 Best International TV Shows of the Decade.

Image Source: Radhika Apte Instagram

