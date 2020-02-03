Radhika Apte Gives Major Boss Lady Vibes In These Blazer Looks, See Pics

Radhika Apte is one of the prominent faces in Bollywood who gained much recognition after her constant collaborations and back-to-back hit shows on the OTT platform Netflix. The actor developed a firm foot in Bollywood with movies like Andhadhun, PadMan and Lust Stories. Radhika Apte is also known for her bold and unique fashion choices. Here are some of her blazer looks to inspire your styling.

The sequined blazer attire

Radhika Apte pulled off a black sequined blazer for a commercial ad shoot. She kept the look glamourous with mascara lashed eyes and bold lip colour. Ther actor toned down the look with loose curls and accessorised it with a watch.

Blazered dress

Carrying a blazer as a dress is a major trend these days. Radhika Apte also donned a blue checkered blazer dress for a photoshoot. She kept her look balanced with nude makeup and hair pulled back in a messy hairstyle.

The silver ensemble

Radhika looked stunning in a silver blazer ensemble that she wore for a photoshoot. The actor glammed up the look with winged liner and nude lips. She completed the look with a pulled back hairstyle and studded earrings.

Keep it formal yet glamourous

Radhika Apte donned a green pantsuit for an event. The actor wore a green blazer and paired it with green cigarette pants. She accessorised the look with a neckpiece and a watch. She completed the whole look with nude makeup and a well-brushed straight hair look.

Glam it up with hues of blue

Radhika Apte pulled off a stunning look in a blue blazer for a photoshoot. She wore a blue-nude coloured bandeau top and paired it with an off-white coloured high-waisted bottom. The actor completed the look with a blue blazer. She went for smokey eyes and red lip colour. She completed the look with loose wavy curls.

Image Courtesy: Radhika Apte Instagram

