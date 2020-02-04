When Radhika Apte Slayed The Red Carpet With Her Looks, See Pictures

Radhika Apte gained much recognition with her constant collaborations and back-to-back hit shows on the OTT platform Netflix. The actor developed a firm foot in Bollywood with movies like Andhadhun, PadMan and Lust Stories. Radhika Apte is also known for her bold and unique fashion choices. She has given major fashion goals to her fans every time she graced the red carpet for an event. Here are some of her red carpet looks to inspire your style game.

The golden textured ensemble

Radhika Apte donned a beautiful asymmetrical textured gown for her red carpet look at the International Emmy Awards 2019. The actor wore a multi-coloured asymmetrically shaped gown. The actor paired her gown with golden stilettos. She completed the look with black smokey eyes, nude lips and a sleek bun.

The orange-black ensemble

Radhika Apte, for her red carpet look at Emmys 2019, wore an orange layered top paired with a black mesh skirt. Her top had a perfect deep neckline and layered ruffles to it. Her skirt added an extra layer to her look as it was a black skirt with mesh in front. The actor completed the look with blue stilettos and studded earrings.

Black and white floral saree look

Radhika Apte wore a beautiful black and white floral look for her red carpet appearance at another award function. The actor paired her saree with a white blouse. She completed the look with a golden necklace and earrings.

Also Read| Radhika Apte's roles that became a point of debate on Twitter

Black ruffled gown

Radhika Apte wore a beautiful black ruffled gown for Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2019. The actor's gown had layered ruffles with a deep neckline and a stunning train. She completed the look with black heels. For her makeup, she kept it glammed up with red lip colour and a sleek bun.

Also Read| Radhika Apte has a self-confessed new job which comes with a 'crumpled face'

The formal pantsuit look

Radhika Apte donned a green pantsuit for an event. The actor wore a green blazer and paired it with green cigarette pants. She accessorised the look with a neckpiece and a watch. She completed the whole look with nude makeup and a well-brushed straight hair look.

Also Read| Radhika Apte takes a trip down the memory lane; shares a still from her debut movie

Also Read| Radhika Apte gives major boss lady vibes in these blazer looks, see pics

Also Read| Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and many who started small and made it big in Bollywood

Image Courtesy: Radhika Apte Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.