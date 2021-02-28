Radhika Apte On Whether Being 'bold' Or 'controversial' Is Important For Bollywood Career

Radhika Apte is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in India who has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English language films. She gathered widespread praise for her supporting roles in three Bollywood films in 2015 including Badlapur, Hunterrr, and Manjhi: The Mountain Man. In one of Radhika Apte's videos from the past, she was questioned if being bold or controversial was important in her Bollywood career. Read more to know Apte’s answer.

Radhika Apte’s answers to MissMalini’s ‘Stupid Questions’

In an interview with MissMalini in 2019, she was asked if being bold and controversial was important for her career. She laughed when she was asked this question and said it could be important to some people but it was not important to her. In the same segment, she was asked about how was her "journey from Toilet Ek Prem Katha to Bazaar". Apte who had not worked in Toilet Ek Prem Katha said she had been asked this question on several occasions. She recalled the time she was in London for a vacation and one of the Indian families asked her if she acted in Toilet Prem Katha? Apte revealed she not only denied she was in the movie but also that she was not an actor to avoid the situation altogether.

Know about Radhika Apte's movies and other works

Radhika Apte began acting in theatre and made her film debut with a brief role in the Hindi fantasy film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aise in 2005. Apte’s first lead role was in the Bengali social drama Antaheen in 2009. After a series of successful supporting roles in 2015, her leading roles in the 2016 Independent films Phobia and Parched gave her further acclaim. She won the Best Actress award at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles Award for her role in Parched. In 2018, Apte starred in two Netflix productions including the thriller series Sacred Games that starred Saif Ali Khan, and Nawaauddin Sidique in leads, and the horror mini-series Ghoul.

She also starred in Anurag Kashyap's anthology film Lust Stories in 2018 and was nominated in 47th International Emmy Awards as Best Actress for her role of 'Kalindi'. In the same year, she worked in the Hindi biographical film Pad Man alongside Akshay Kumar and the Hindi black comedy Andhadhun alongside Ayushman Khurana and Tabu, which were both commercially successful films. Apte made her directional debut with The Sleepwalkers starring Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami. The movie was in competition at the Palm Springs International ShortFest 2020 under the Best Midnight Short category.

