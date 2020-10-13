Radhika Apte Shares Quirky Picture From 10 Years Ago Taken In A Classroom

Radhika Apte took to social media to share a quirky picture of herself with some of her buddies. The actor can be seen posing along with her friends in what appears to be a classroom. The actor in her caption writes that the picture is 10 years old and thus she is missing all the moments.

Radhika Apte shares throwback picture

Radhika Apte shared a picture in which she, along with two of her friends, struck a pose for a selfie. By the environment in the background, one can assume that the three girls in the picture are sitting in a classroom when the picture was clicked. Radhika Apte shared this picture on her social media handle and added a small caption to provide insight into the quirky photograph which was taken.

She mentioned that the picture is taken 10 years back and she also tagged her friends who can be seen in the photograph. She then added a laughing emoji and thus one could say that the actor has been reminiscing old memories and enjoying them. She then added the hashtag that said, Dance school. Thus one can say that the picture has been taken from the time Radhika Apte attended dance school with the other two ladies in the frame.

Radhika then added the hashtag 'pulling faces together' and a few more to signify the moment she was in. This amazing throwback picture uploaded by the actor came as a treat to fans. They loved watching the actor and praised her for the amazing post. Several positive comments could be found in the comments section of the post uploaded by the actor.

Previously as well, Radhika Apte uploaded another picture in which she posed near a water body with her friend. The actor wrote a long heartfelt caption for her friend reminiscing old times when they spent their days together. The actor has been sharing such throwback images and fans have been loving to watch her younger self. She also shared a picture a while back in which she mentioned that she is missing home. In the picture, a young Radhika Apte can be seen posing with her pet dog near a car.

