Radhika Apte Quiz: You're True Blue Fan Of The Actor If You Can Answer These Questions

Deemed as one of the most talented female actors of the new generation, Radhika Apte turned a year older today. September 7, 2020, marks the 35th birthday of the polyglot actor. Apte has undeniably carved a niche for herself in the showbiz after starring in several films of the Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali film industries. In addition to that, she has also established a name for herself in the digital space after appearing in a number of highly-popular web-series as well as web films. Thus, on the occasion of her 35th birthday, here's a fun Radhika Apte quiz for all the ardent fans out there:

Also Read | Radhika Apte's Memorable Performances Before She Became Popular On Netflix

You are a true Radhika Apte fan if you can answer these trivia questions

1) Which Shahid Kapoor film marked the debut of Radhika Apte in Bollywood?

Shikhar

Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Deewane Hue Paagal

36 China Town

2) Radhika Apte was nominated for her role in 'Lust Stories' at which International award show?

Golden Globe Awards

Academy Awards

Emmy Awards

BAFTA Awards

3) Radhika Apte played the role of an artist who suffers from severe agoraphobia in which Hindi film?

Parched

Phobia

Hunterrr

Madly

4) Radhika Apte plays the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana in which highly-acclaimed superhit Bollywood film?

Andhadhun

Article 15

Badhaai Ho

Bala

5) Radhika Apte has collaborated with which OTT platform for the majority of her digital projects?

Amazon Prime Video

Zee5

Disney+Hotstar

Netflix

Also Read | Radhika Apte' Various Avatars On Netflix That Won Hearts; 'Ghoul', 'Raat Akeli Hai' & More

6) Radhika Apte shared the screen space with 'Slumdog Millionaire' fame Dev Patel in which British-American action thriller?

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The Wedding Guest

The Road Within

Lion

7) Radhika Apte won the SIIMA Award for her exemplary performance in which Tamil/Telugu film?

Kabali

Legend

Dhoni

Vetri Selvan

8) Radhika Apte won the Tribeca Award for her role in which Anurag Kashyap film?

Wrong Side Raju

Madly

Raman Raghav 2.0

Hunterrr

9) Radhika Apte plays the role of a military officer in which horror web television series of Netflix?

Darr Sakbo Lagta Hai

Ghoul

Betaal

Lupt

10) In which critically acclaimed Bollywood film does Radhika Apte play Akshay Kumar's on-screen wife?

Airlift

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Pad Man

Gold

Also Read | Radhika Apte On Her Choice Of Projects; Denies Selection On The Basis Of A Platform

Answers:

Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! Emmy Awards Phobia Andhadhun Netflix The Wedding Guest Dhoni Madly Ghoul Pad Man

Also Read | Re-imagining 'The Vanished (2020)' In Bollywood, Can You See Radhika Apte As Wendy?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.