Radhika Apte Quiz: You're True Blue Fan Of The Actor If You Can Answer These Questions

Deemed as one of the most talented female actors of the new generation, Radhika Apte turned a year older today. September 7, 2020, marks the 35th birthday of the polyglot actor. Apte has undeniably carved a niche for herself in the showbiz after starring in several films of the Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali film industries. In addition to that, she has also established a name for herself in the digital space after appearing in a number of highly-popular web-series as well as web films. Thus, on the occasion of her 35th birthday, here's a fun Radhika Apte quiz for all the ardent fans out there:
You are a true Radhika Apte fan if you can answer these trivia questions
1) Which Shahid Kapoor film marked the debut of Radhika Apte in Bollywood?
- Shikhar
- Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!
- Deewane Hue Paagal
- 36 China Town
2) Radhika Apte was nominated for her role in 'Lust Stories' at which International award show?
- Golden Globe Awards
- Academy Awards
- Emmy Awards
- BAFTA Awards
3) Radhika Apte played the role of an artist who suffers from severe agoraphobia in which Hindi film?
- Parched
- Phobia
- Hunterrr
- Madly
4) Radhika Apte plays the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana in which highly-acclaimed superhit Bollywood film?
- Andhadhun
- Article 15
- Badhaai Ho
- Bala
5) Radhika Apte has collaborated with which OTT platform for the majority of her digital projects?
- Amazon Prime Video
- Zee5
- Disney+Hotstar
- Netflix
6) Radhika Apte shared the screen space with 'Slumdog Millionaire' fame Dev Patel in which British-American action thriller?
- The Man Who Knew Infinity
- The Wedding Guest
- The Road Within
- Lion
7) Radhika Apte won the SIIMA Award for her exemplary performance in which Tamil/Telugu film?
- Kabali
- Legend
- Dhoni
- Vetri Selvan
8) Radhika Apte won the Tribeca Award for her role in which Anurag Kashyap film?
- Wrong Side Raju
- Madly
- Raman Raghav 2.0
- Hunterrr
9) Radhika Apte plays the role of a military officer in which horror web television series of Netflix?
- Darr Sakbo Lagta Hai
- Ghoul
- Betaal
- Lupt
10) In which critically acclaimed Bollywood film does Radhika Apte play Akshay Kumar's on-screen wife?
- Airlift
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
- Pad Man
- Gold
Answers:
- Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!
- Emmy Awards
- Phobia
- Andhadhun
- Netflix
- The Wedding Guest
- Dhoni
- Madly
- Ghoul
- Pad Man
