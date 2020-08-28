Re-imagining 'The Vanished (2020)' In Bollywood, Can You See Radhika Apte As Wendy?

The Vanished: Hour of Lead is a 2020 thriller based on a family of three. A man, his wife, their daughter, and pet dog are out on a road trip. On the way, they halt at a campsite whose proprietor and groundkeeper are not too friendly. But things become awry when the 10-year-old daughter goes missing and a convicted murderer is on the loose in the area. The local Sheriff and Deputy try to help find the little girl but discover spine chilling secrets on the way. If The Vanished: Hour of Lead is remade in Bollywood, here is a list of actors who might be perfect to pull off the roles of the Peter Facinelli directorial.

Wendy - Radhika Apte

She is the mother of the 10-year-old girl who goes missing. Radhika Apte has already delivered a brilliant performance in movies like Phobia and also acted out the role of a slightly deranged woman in Lust Stories making her just the actor for the role.

Image credit: Anne Heche Instagram, Radhika Apte Instagram

Paul - Abhishek Bachchan

He is the father of the missing girl. Known for his brilliant acting, Abhishek Bachchan might be able to pull off this role. Not to mention, he is fresh from acting out a similar role in Breathe 2: Into the Shadows. His character in the movie is on the hunt to locate his kidnapped daughter, just like Paul from The Vanished.

Image credit: Thomas Jane Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Deputy Rakes - Ajay Devgn

He is the local deputy of the town where the family of three and their dog camp. He helps in the investigation of the missing girl. Known for playing cop roles on-screen brilliantly, Ajay Devgn seems ideal to essay this role in the Bollywood remake of the movie.

Image credit: Peter Facinelli Instagram, Ajay Devgn Instagram

Sheriff Baker - Nawazuddin Siddiqui

He is the local sheriff of the town who also helps in the investigation of the missing daughter. In the end, it is he who uncovers the real truth behind the incident. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also known for essaying cop roles, especially small-town cops and thus, he might be able to pull off this role with ease.

Image credit: Jason Patric Instagram, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

